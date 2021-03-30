26th National Thang-Ta Championship 2021 concludes in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur), March 30 (ANI): The 26th National Thang-Ta Championship 2021 concluded today at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Manipur. The championship was organised by Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association under the supervision of the Thang-Ta Federation of India. Amid COVID-19, players from 19 states including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Harayana took part. Categories of sub-junior, junior, and senior categories fight for top honors in Phunaba Ama, Phunaba Anishuba, Thang-Haiba, and Thanglon and Khonglon-Khutlon events. A total of 558 players from 19 states participated in the championship. ‘Thang-Ta’ will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 to be held at Panchkula in Haryana.