26 FIRs filed in Tractor Rally Vandalism; Deep Sidhu under Delhi Police's lens | Top News | Jan 27

1. Uneasy calm prevails in the National Capital, one day after unprecedented violence shook the entire city, Red Fort’s security has been tightened across Delhi. Traffic diversions remain.

2. Delhi police suspect the attack in which 124 cops were injured and have not ruled out the role of radicals in the stir. 26 FIRs have been registered.

3. The anarchists go on the defensive, alleged that the instigator Deep Sidhu had claimed that he was exercising his democratic right to protest.

4. Farmer unions go into a huddle, video blames forces for violence, and calls for an emergency meeting to discuss Republic Day violence.

5. The Government cannot shrug off its responsibility for the failure to control the violent clashes on the biggest day of the democracy. India questions who is to be blamed for the security lapse?