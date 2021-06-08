26 Dead Due to Lightning in Bengal, PM Announces Compensation

As many as 26 people were reported dead in Bengal after being struck by lightning in various parts of the state on 7 June, Monday.

According to an ANI report, 11 of the victims were from Hooghly, nine from Murshidabad, and two each from East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Bankura.

Several districts in the south of Bengal witnessed pre-monsoon rains and thunderstorms on Monday evening.

Three persons were injured in Murshidabad and were admitted to Jangipur Hospital, as per a PTI report.

Compensation Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. "My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of the kin of those who lost their lives. A compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given to those who were injured.

"The loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Last month, high-intensity Cyclone Yaas had struck Bengal causing widespread damage.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

