26/11 Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan Film 'Major' To Release in July

Major, the upcoming film based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will release on July 2. The film has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and Adivi Sesh in the title role.



Announcing the news, producer Mahesh Babu tweeted: "2nd July 2021. The #MAJOR day @adivisesh @sonypicsindia @GMBents @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka #MajorOnJuly2."

Major will tell the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guards (NSG) commando who lost his life fighting terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai in 2008. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award on 26 January, 2009 by then president Pratibha Patil. The film will also feature veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Major has been co-produced by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd and A + S Movies and is being presented by Sony Pictures Films. The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu and will mark Sony Pictures' entry into the Telugu film industry and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment's foray into Hindi cinema.

