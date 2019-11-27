On 26/11 anniversary, Human Rights activists protest outside Pakistan embassy in Tokyo

Human Rights Activists staged protest outside Pakistan embassy in Tokyo on Nov 27. Over 166 people including non-Indians lost their lives in the terrorist strikes in India's financial capital on this day 11 years ago. Mastermind behind this attack Hafiz Saeed co-founder of terror group named Lashkar-e-Taiba operating mainly from Pakistan. United States announced a bounty of $10 million on Saeed for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Human rights activists demanded capital punishment for terrorist Hafiz Saeed. Meanwhile, minority groups from Pakistan staged protest outside country's embassy in Washington.