Dhubri District Jail in Assam Releases 25 Bangladeshi Nationals Held for Visa Violations

Twenty-five Bangladeshi nationals, who were lodged in Assam's Dhubri district jail, were released and sent back to their country on Wednesday, an official said. They were in judicial custody since May 3 for breaching terms and conditions of their visas.

The Bangladeshis were sent back through Chengrabandha checkpost in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, a senior official of the Dhubri district administration said. The Bilasipara Sub Division Court of Dhubri district had passed an order regarding the release of the 25 Bangladeshis on Saturday.

The development came following a request from Bangladesh responding to which the police decided to withdraw the case against them and subsequently the court dropped the charges and ordered their release, the official said. Twenty-six men, including a person who died on July 1, had entered India on tourist visas but worked as fishermen in Jorhat and Sivsagar districts in the state.

On May 3, they had hired two vehicles from Jorhat for returning to their country during the nationwide lockdown. However, the Bangladeshis were stopped at Bahalpurunder Chapar police station of Dhubri district.

Since then, they were lodged in Dhubri jail. They were booked under certain sections of the Foreigners Amendment Act 2004 and the Passport Act 1967.

Meanwhile, 57-year old Bokul Mia, died on July 1 at Dhubri Civil Hospital where he was admitted after he had complained of uneasiness. The swab sample of the deceased was taken for COVID-19 testing and it was found to be negative. Bokul Mia's body was handed over to his family members in the neighbouring country, the official said.