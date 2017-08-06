Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of India vs Sri Lanka second Test day four at Colombo. Hosts fought back on day three and after following-on scored 209/2. Sri Lanka are still 230 runs behind as they look to survive penultimate day of the Test. Dimuth Karunaratne and nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara are the crease. Stay tuned for live score updates. Also Catch- India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming 2nd Test

Kusal Mendis and Karunaratne dominated the third session on day three. Mendis scored 110 runs before medium-pacer Hardik Pandya dismissed him at the fag end of the day’s play, thanks to an excellent diving effort by wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Mendis hit 17 boundaries over the course of his 135-ball innings.

His partnership of 191 runs with Karunaratne helped steady the Lankan innings after the early dismissal of opener Upul Tharanga. Karunaratne was batting on 92 at stumps with Malinda Pushpakumara on 2 at the other end. Karunaratne’s unbeaten knock off 200 balls was laced with 12 boundaries. Also Catch- IND vs SL LIVE Score & Commentary

The hosts had been dismissed for 183 in their first innings, handing the Indians a lead of 439. With Indian captain Virat Kohli deciding to enforce the follow on, the Lankans started their second innings after lunch and straight away ran into trouble.

Umesh Yadav tasted success in the third over of the innings when Tharanga was beaten by an incoming delivery that rattled the stumps. Yadav had figures of 1/29 in his nine overs by the end of the day.

Earlier, Ashwin clinched a five-wicket haul as the Lankans were bowled for 183 runs in the first innings to hand India a massive lead of 439 runs at lunch.

Ashwin ended up with figures of 5/69 in 16.4 overs. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami bowled superbly for figures of 2/13 while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned 2/84. Umesh Yadav also bagged a wicket.

This is the 26th five-wicket haul for Ashwin in Test cricket, achieving the feat in his 51st appearance in the longest format of the game. He is placed second in the all-time list among Indian bowlers. Former leg-spinner Anil Kumble is at the top spot with 35 hauls from 132 Test matches.

