At Least 33 Dead After Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge in J&K’s Kishtwar

At least 33 people have been killed and 22 left injured after a mini bus rolled down a hilly road and fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, 1 July, ANI reported, quoting the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana.

The bus, which way on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7:30 am on Monday, according to PTI.

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah tweeted, condoling the deaths in the incident.

Terrible news coming in about the high death toll in a bus accident in Kishtwar. Condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 1, 2019

Earlier, police officials had said that 24 people have been killed in the accident. The rescue operation is underway, according to the official.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

