24-hour power supply, 300 free units definitely achievable, says Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing power crisis in the state, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday a 24-hour supply with no power cuts and free electricity up to 300 units is 'definitely achievable' if the Punjab government gets rid of "faulty un-negotiable Badal-signed Power Purchase Agreements".

In a series of tweets, Sidhu asked the Punjab government to act on 'Congress High Command's pro-people 18 point agenda', and bring in new legislation in Punjab Assembly to amend the power purchase agreements signed by the Badal government which are responsible for the high electricity rates in the state.

"Let us start with Congress High Command's Pro-People 18 Point Agenda and get rid of the faulty un-negotiable Badal-signed Power Purchase Agreements through "New Legislation in Punjab Vidhan Sabha" fixing rates as per National Power Exchange with No fixed charges!" he tweeted.

"Punjab already provides 9000 Crore Subsidy but we must do more for Domestic and Industrial consumer giving power at Rs 3-5 per unit instead of surcharge inflated Rs 10-12 per unit, along 24-hour supply with No Power-Cuts & Free Power (Upto 300 Units). It is definitely achievable," Sidhu added.

On Friday, in another attack on Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu had said the state government would not have to go for power cuts "if we act in the right direction".

In a series of tweets, Sidhu said that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha can bring in new legislation to amend the Power Purchase Agreements signed by the Badal government which are responsible for the high electricity rates in the state.]

Following Sidhu's attack, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said his government would soon announce its legal strategy to counter the Power purchase agreement (PPA), signed by the former SAD-BJP government, which had put an 'atrociously unnecessary financial' burden on the state.

During a meeting to review the power situation in the state, Singh said that a 'carefully charted' legal course of action was being formulated to save Punjab from further financial losses due to the 'ill-conceived PPAs signed by the Badals during their rule'.

The differences between Sidhu and the Punjab Chief Minister have been rife for some time. Patry sources on Thursday said that Congress is keen to put its house in order in the state before the Assembly elections next year and a series of meetings have been held over the past few weeks to resolve factionalism and other problems.

Sidhu had met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday. (ANI)