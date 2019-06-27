224 Sikh devotees leave for Pakistan on death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Amritsar (Punjab), June 27 (ANI): To commemorate the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, a batch of 224 Sikh devotees from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) left for Pakistan in a special train from Attari Railway Station on Thursday morning. Amidst chants of 'Jo Bole So Nihal', the batch left for 'darshan' of Gurdwara Shri Panja Sahib, Shri Nankana Sahib, and Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib among other Gurdwaras in Lahore. They will return to India on July 6. SGPC had sent 282 applications for visas this year of which only 224 visas were granted, while 58 were denied on Wednesday. Within the framework of the Pakistan-India protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974, thousands of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions every year.