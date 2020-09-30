22000 migrant workers cross Nepalgunj border to India in last 4 weeks: Nepal police

Nepalgunj [Nepal], September 30 (ANI): Around 22,000 Nepali migrant workers have left for India via Nepalgunj border point in the last four weeks, as the neighbouring country eases the COVID-19-induced lockdown in phases, say police.

Bishnu Giri, Station In-charge of Jamunaha Area Police Office in Nepalgunj, says a total of 76,048 migrant workers had returned to Nepal via the Nepalgunj border point till September 15. "While 22,000 have gone back to India in the last four weeks as most of them are finding it difficult to sustain here because of the prolonged lockdown and COVID-19 fear," says Giri.

He adds around 40,000 Indian nationals have returned home during the same time via the border point.

"People can cross the Nepal-India border after showing a recommendation letter and their identity card," says Giri.

Mostly people from Dang, Banke, Bardiya, Jajarkot, Surkhet, Dailekh, Jumla, Salyan, Rukum, and Kalikot areas migrate to India for work. (ANI)

