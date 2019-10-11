22-year-old Ayesha Khan from Gorakhpur becomes British High Commissioner for 1 day

A 22-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur became British High Commissioner for a day. Ayesha Khan became British High Commissioner on October 4 after she won 'High Commissioner for a Day' challenge. While speaking to ANI, Ayesha Khan said, "I was lucky to get such an opportunity. I met a diverse group of people." "I want to do ground work in human rights and gender equality," she added. She took up the post for a day and got to experience what it is like to be UK's envoy to India. Ayesha spent the day overseeing the UK's largest overseas network, chairing briefing sessions, networking with dignitaries and meeting project beneficiaries.