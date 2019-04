Parts of northern India were hit by a severe storm. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were the areas which were affected largely. Total 16 people died across Madhya Pradesh in last two days due to heavy rain, storm and lightning. The weather condition had also affected the grain market in Agar Malwa of the state. Six people died in Rajasthan due to the storm and rain. Farmers of the region suffered huge loss as their crops were damaged.