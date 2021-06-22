22 Cases of Delta Plus COVID Variant Reported in India: Health Min

Union health ministry on Tuesday, 22 June, briefed the media on the COVID-19 situation in the country at Delhi's National Media Centre, noting that India has recorded 22 cases of the Delta Plus Variant, which is presently classified as a 'variant of interest.'

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated, “16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.”

Touching upon vaccine efficacy against the variant, the health secretary said that the vaccines being administered in the national vaccination programme – Covishield and Covaxin – are effective against the variant. However, he added that the extent and proportion of antibody titers that they produce, would be shared shortly.

Further, he added that including India, the variant has been found in 80 other countries.

On Day 1 of the New Vaccination Policy

The ministry also announced the data from the first day of implementation of the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination, saying that India achieved a 'historic milestone' of administering 88.09 lakh doses in a single day on 21 June.

As per the health ministry, this is the highest single-day vaccination administered in any country across the world.

“On 21 June, when India saw record daily COVID-19 vaccination, 36.32 percent of jabs were administered in urban areas, 63.68 percent in rural areas,” the government informed.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said:

"“More than half of the doses administered over the last few weeks were inoculated in rural areas, which makes it clear that rural outreach is possible. We are fully hopeful and confident that it’s completely possible for us to cover rural areas.”" -

Speaking on the gender divide indicated in the vaccination programme, Dr VK Paul said, “46 percent of the people who received the vaccine yesterday were women and 53 percent were men. We have to work on this imbalance, create awareness among women and bring them forward.”

The ministry stated that yesterday's achievement was not 'sudden' and a result of 'coordinated planning.'

Further, the health secretary informed that Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Assam inoculated the most number of people.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

