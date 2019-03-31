In 21st century, we don't want any Indian to earn below Rs 12000/ month: Rahul Gandhi

Reiterating on his promise of implementing the minimum income guarantee scheme - NYAY which he said will be a 'surgical strike' on poverty, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party does not want any person to earn less than Rs 12,000 a month in the 21st century. "The aim of 'NYAY' scheme is to make minimum income in India Rs 12,000 a month, in the 21st century, we do not want a single Indian to earn less than Rs 12, 000 a month, 'NYAY' is a surgical strike on poverty," Gandhi said at a public rally in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur.