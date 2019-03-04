21 specially-abled Hindu and Christian couples tie nuptial knot in Surat city, Gujarat

In the multi-religious society of India, Mass weddings have become increasingly popular nowadays. Coming from different sections of society; couples of different faiths tie the scared knot under one roof presenting a great example of unity and brotherhood. Recently, this unification of diverse faiths was witnessed in Surat city of Gujarat, where specially-abled couples from Hindu and Christian communities tied nuptial knots amid grand celebrations. Take a look.Year after year mass-weddings are getting immense popularity in India. These weddings have also emerged as a melange of diverse religions and ethnicities practiced in the Indian society. Recently, 21 specially-abled couples belonging to Hindu and Christian communities tied nuptial knot in a mass-wedding ceremony organized by the Agrawal Vikas Trust in the Surat city of Gujarat.