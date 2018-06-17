By the year 2025, we plan to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy: President Kovind in Greece

President Ram Nath Kovind, while on his visit to Greece said that government is working to make India a five trillion dollars economy and world's third largest consumer till 2025. He said, "India is the fastest growing economy in the world. We are working to make India a 5 trillion dollars economy and world's third largest consumer till 2025. According to IMF and World Bank our growth will sustain high. Indians here have played an important role in India's development and will remain to be so." President Ram Nath Kovind is on a three-nation visit to Greece, Suriname and Cuba.