‘2024 Elections Will Be Modi vs Country’: Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the second day of her Delhi trip, met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, 28 July, to discuss a possible anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Banerjee had made a barrage of attacks to the Narendra Modi-led government.

She said, "Narendra Modi was popular in 2019. Today, they have not kept a record of the bodies (victims of COVID-19), last rites were denied, and bodies were thrown in river Ganga. Those who lost their loved ones will not forget and forgive," news agency ANI reported.

Targetting PM Modi's signature 'achhe din' promise, Banerjee said, "We want to see 'sacche din' (truthful days), saw enough of 'achhe din' (good days)."

Later, Banerjee hinted at TMC's national expansion plans saying, "Poore desh mein khela hoga. It’s a continuous process. When General Elections come (2024), it will be Modi vs the country."

'If One Phone is Hacked, All Are Hacked': CM Banerjee

Though the West Bengal chief minister skipped the Opposition meeting about the Pegasus surveillance controversy, referring to the same, she said, the “situation is very serious, more serious than Emergency”, news agency PTI reported.

Later, at a press conference, Banerjee said, "All political parties in the Opposition must work together. We will all sit together and work something out," NDTV reported.

On being asked about who will lead the united Opposition, the Bengal chief minister said, "I am not a political astrologer, depends on the situation,” PTI reported.

She added that she has no problem if someone else leads. “I am a simple worker, want to continue as a worker,” she said.

Banerjee’s nephew, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, was earlier identified as part of the list of potential surveillance targets.

Earlier, Banerjee had claimed that her phone has also been hacked and she has been unable to speak to anyone.

Further, Banerjee said on Wednesday, "Even if I'm not on Pegasus, if I speak to Abhishek Banerjee, or PK (election strategist Prashant Kishor) it is hacked. If one phone is hacked, all are hacked," NDTV reported.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi, who was also identified as a potential surveillance target, had said at Wednesday's, Opposition meeting, "The entire Opposition is here... our voice is being curtailed in Parliament. We are only asking if the Pegasus software was bought and if it was used against certain persons in India," NTDV reported.

Meanwhile, Banerjee's meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled for Thursday, 29 July.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)

