2023 World Cup is too far, priority is to keep Indian Cricket Team on top: Virat Kohli

India won the three-match T20I series 3-0 against West Indies as the Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20I here at the Providence Stadium on Wednesday. Post match, skipper Virat Kohli spoke to mediapersons. He said, "The pitch was really nice to bat on. The bowlers had something in it, especially the spinners. They bowled in the right area. I think it's a good cricket wicket, a bit of hard work with the bat. All in all, I think it was a good wicket to play, some good cricket with the bat and the bowl." On question being asked about 2023 World Cup, Kohli said, "It's too far away to think about 2023. You really start planning for the World Cup about 12 months before and not 4 years before. I think the priority is to keep Indian Cricket on the top."