2022 Punjab polls under Amarinder Singh's leadership: Congress' Harish Rawat

Indian National Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat reiterated on Wednesday that the party will contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Much to the dismay of rebel ministers, Rawat conveyed that the demands to replace Singh will not be accepted. This comes shortly after four rebel Congress ministers met Rawat in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Details: Who are the ministers rebelling against Singh?

Four ministers, considered close to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, met Rawat on Wednesday. They include Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and Charanjit Singh Channi. The agenda of this meeting was speculated to be in line with Tuesday's rebellion against Singh when the ministers said they had "lost faith" in the CM.

Rawat: 'We will find a solution,' Rawat reacts before meeting rebels

Before meeting the rebel ministers, Rawat told reporters that everyone has the right to speak in the family and this is not an act of any rebellion. "We will find a solution. Everyone trusts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But suddenly what has happened, why a large number of MLAs are disappointed. We will look into the matter and try to resolve it."

Recent news: Power tussle intensifies between Singh and Sidhu

Despite the party's efforts to quell tensions, the power tussle between CM Amarinder Singh and Sidhu has only intensified. On Tuesday, the four aforementioned ministers and nearly two dozen legislators had held a meeting seeking the CM's replacement, saying that he had failed on fulfilling poll promises. A five-minister delegation had also decided to meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi soon.

Fact: Meanwhile, Sidhu faces criticism over advisor's controversial statements

Recently, Sidhu's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali had courted controversy by saying that Jammu and Kashmir is a separate country and India and Pakistan were illegally occupying the region. Mali had also shared a controversial sketch of former PM and Congress chief Indira Gandhi.

Views: There is resentment among legislators over non-settlement of issues: MLA

Reacting to the present crisis in Punjab, Punjab Congress MLA Pargat Singh said the resentment among legislators is mainly due to the non-settlement of issues. "Congress high command, under the supervision of AICC observer and CM should call a meeting of...MLAs and decide after discussing with them." "Amarinder Singh is our CM and we don't disagree with it but work has to be done."

