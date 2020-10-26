With 2022 UP Polls in Sight, Yogi Govt's Spotlight Back on Ansaris and Organised Crime

After more than three years in power, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath displayed confidence about his government’s grip on law and order and claimed a successful offensive against organised crime in the state, the perception was dented by the killing of eight policemen in Bikru village of Kanpur district in July. Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey’s sensational crime and undeniable proof of political and administrative patronage to him punctured the government’s claims of reining in the mafia.

The UP government faced intense criticism and the chief minister was left fuming over the ineptitude of his officers. The most sensational murders of policemen had come as a double-edged whammy for the ruling BJP as well as for the personal reputation of CM Yogi Adityanath. The brutal killings and the subsequent encounter of Vikas Dubey together threatened to damage the BJP’s politics both on the law-and-order front as well as the Brahmin caste sentiments.

Efforts to Salvage Image—focus Back on Ansaris

Desperate to salvage both his government’s image, it was time for the UP CM to focus back on law and order. Officers were pulled up and warned. Proceedings against the big mafia and organised crime syndicates were reviewed. And so the attention came back on jailed MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his men. The BSP legislator from Mau had mostly been behind the bars since 2005. However, being in jail had not been a deterrent to his electoral fortunes. Mukhtar had won the elections continuously since 1996.

The politician with the mafia tag had been accused of sensational crimes and is said to operate one of the biggest crime syndicates in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Mukhtar along with his brother Afzal Ansari, who is a member of Parliament from Gazipur constituency, were also accused in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005 but were acquitted in the matter by a CBI special court in 2019. The same year Afzal defeated BJP stalwart and former union minister Manoj Sinha to enter the Lok Sabha on a BSP ticket.

With around 40 cases of heinous crimes ranging from murder, extortion and land grabbing, Mukhar Ansari is one of the most dreaded mobsters, as per the UP Police’s dossiers. The state Special Task Force (STF) too had been hot on the heels of his crime syndicate. Said to have deep interests in railways and other government contracts, UP Police feels the Ansaris have major influence across eastern UP and also in parts of Bihar.

As the BJP came to power in 2017, and Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister, the focus came back on Mukhtar and his operations. The UP government was quick to bring in a new law on the lines of MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). It was said that the new law will deal a deadly blow to organised crime networks in UP, including that of Mukhtar.

During the initial months of Yogi rule, pressure indeed mounted on Ansari and his men. The MLA himself was shifted to Agra jail from Lucknow, many of his associates too were arrested and put behind bars. In July 2018, a serious blow was dealt to the gang when Munna Bajrangi, a dreaded gangster said to be a key associate of Mukhtar, was murdered inside Baghpat district jail.

However, with time the momentum was probably lost. The controversial encounter policy of the government was also seen increasingly with suspicion and often criticised for targeting small-time criminals. Senior journalist Sharat Pradhan says, “When political calculations dictate the government policies, justice is often lost. The government willing to silently play on communal lines probably got too focused on Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan and his alleged ill-gotten wealth, and attention from real issues of law and order was lost.”

Mukhtar is for Yogi What Raja Bhaiya was for Mayawati?

With a year and a half remaining for the next assembly elections, the Yogi government has suddenly shifted focus back on the Ansaris. In the span of a few months, several new cases related to illegal occupation of land, forgery in documents and possession of firearms have been registered against Mukhtar, his wife, sons and other family members.

The government machinery has swung into action with properties being demolished in Lucknow and other cities. Several arms licenses belonging to family members have been seized and reward declared on Mukhtar’s sons. UP Police is now also trying to bring back the MLA from Punjab’s Ropar jail.

