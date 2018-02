Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah assured the poor people of Karnataka that by 2022 not only Karnataka but every poor of India will have a 'pucca' house. He said, "By 2022 not only Karnataka but every poor of India will have a 'pucca' house. This is a promise by Narendra Modi government."Amit Shah also confidently said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going to sink after state assembly elections result.