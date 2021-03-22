2020 Video Shared to Claim UP CM Imposed Lockdown in 15 Districts

A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing a lockdown in 15 districts of the state has been revived on social media as a recent one in light of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The announcement dates back to 22 March 2020. The UP government has ruled out a lockdown or curfew in March 2021.

CLAIM

The video was shared by user, ‘Guddu Shah’ on 13 March, stating that a lockdown will be imposed again in UP. It had garnered over 3,800 views at the time of writing this article.

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

Also Read: No, Karnataka Hasn’t Announced a Lockdown Amid Rising COVID Cases

WHAT WE FOUND

With a relevant keyword search we came across the original video uploaded by ‘Kadak’ – a product of News18 India. It also has the logo of ‘Nichod’ - a series by Kadak - as seen in the viral video. The original video is dated 22 March 2020.

The UP CM had announced a lockdown from 23 March to 25 March in 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown was imposed in 15 districts, Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur. Inter-state connectivity had also been shut down.

NO LOCKDOWN: UP HEALTH MINISTER IN MARCH 2021

On 17 March, news agency IANS reported that the state health minister, Jai Prakash Singh, had ruled out the possibility of a lockdown or night curfew in any part of the state.

While cautioning people to continue following COVID guidelines, the health minister also stated that in light of the upcoming Holi festival, testing will be conducted at airports, railway platforms, and bus stations for travellers.

“Directions have been issued to make micro containment zones within an area of 250 metres even if one case was reported from any part,” he added.

Further, Section 144 was imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar district from 17 March to 30 April in view of the upcoming elections and festive season.

The UP government’s fact-checking team also took to Twitter to state that the video being circulated was old and at present there was no plan for any lockdown in the state.

Story continues

Evidently, a year old video has been revived to falsely claim that UP CM Adityanath imposed a lockdown in 15 districts.

Also Read: 2020 News Bulletin Shared as Recent to Claim Govt Cancelled Trains

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.2020 Video Shared to Claim UP CM Imposed Lockdown in 15 Districts Param Bir Moves SC Against Transfer, Demands CBI Probe Against HM . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.