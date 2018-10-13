2020 Olympics: Sports Authority of India organises life skill workshop for athletes

The Sports Authority of India's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) organised a life skills workshop for 35 elite athletes supported by the scheme, along with their coaches, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on October 13. The workshop was inaugurated by Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore, who interacted with the athletes and shared his insights on dealing with life as a sportsperson. Speaking after the inauguration, the Union Minister said, "For 2020 Olympics it is necessary that players have their own techniques and strategy apart from their physical training. It's the first time that a sports workshop has been organised for players of target Olympic podium. Players should know how to talk to media, how to deal with the fame, sponsorships and more such things." The athletes will be given insights by experts on ways to interact and communicate with international media and international athletes. Experts will also tell them how to draw up financial contracts for brand endorsements and provide basic investment tips. The idea is to ensure that when a sportsperson turns into a brand, he/she is equipped to handle all aspects that come with this change.