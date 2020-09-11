    The 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Finalists Are Delightfully Seal-y

    Elyse Wanshel
    View photos
    This photo, titled “Having a Laugh,” features a common seal in Caithness, Scotland.

    The world feels like complete panda-monium right now. But thanks to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, we can all take a brief break from the news cycle and focus on otter things — like pictures of animals being complete goofballs.

    The annual contest, which recognizes the funniest images of animals out in the wild across the globe, announced its 2020 finalists on Thursday — and the pictures do puffin short of making one howl.

    Of this year’s 44 finalists, there’s a rebellious kingfisher, a lighthearted langur and a turtle with one shell of an attitude. If you happen to find one of these images really furry — er, funny, you can vote for it in the “People’s Choice” category on the contest’s website. Winners will be announced on Oct. 22.

    And if you want even more photos of wild animals being, well, wild, check out HuffPost’s stories about the 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 contests.

    Otherwise, scroll on down and enjoy laughing until you’re horse.

    View photos
    “Almost Time to Get Up” captures a raccoon in Newport News, Virginia.
    View photos
    “I Could Puke” shows a group of gentoo penguins in the Falkland Islands at sunrise.
    View photos
    View photos
    “Seriously, Would You Share Some” is a photo of puffins in Scotland.
    View photos
    “I Had to Stay Late at Work” is a photo of elephant seals that was taken in Isla Escondida in Chubut province, Patagonia Argentina.
    View photos
    “Socially Uninhibited” features a chacma baboon in River Chobe, Botswana.
    View photos
    “Smiley” is an image of a Sparisoma cretense in El Hierro, Canary Islands.
    View photos
    “Crashing into the Picture” shows a couple of giraffes in Etosha National Park, Namibia.
    View photos
    “It’s a Mocking Bird” is an image of a kingfisher that was taken in Kirkcudbright, United Kingdom.
    View photos
    “Doggo” features a brown bear in Kuhmo, East Finland.
    View photos
    “Social Distance, Please!” features rose-ringed parakeets at Kaudulla National Park in Sri Lanka.
    View photos
    “Quiet Please” is a picture of a kestrel in Huntington Beach, California.
    View photos
    “It’s the Last Day of School Holidays” is an image of smooth-coated otters in Singapore.
    View photos
    “Fun For All Ages” features langurs in Kabini, India.
    View photos
    “The Inside Joke” is a picture of a Eurasian red squirrel in Espelo, Netherlands.
    View photos
    “Like Mother Like Daughter” features two Asian elephants at Corbett National Park in India.
    View photos
    “Macaque Striking a Pose” features a macaque at Uluwatu Temple in Bali.

    Continue reading on HuffPost

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.