2020 Beazley Design of the Year: Teeter-Totter Wall, a Seesaw at US-Mexico Border Wall, Wins the Award Conferred by London's Design Museum

New Delhi, January 19: The 2020 Beazley Design of the Year has been awarded to three pink seesaws plank placed into the gaps of the steel border wall serving as a partition between US and Mexico. Popularly known as the 'Teeter-Totter Wall', the seesaw has been designed by California-based architects Ronald Rael and Virigina San Fratello. Prof Rohini Godbole, Indian Physicist, Conferred with the National Order Of Merit By Government Of France.

Also Read | Army Day 2021 Gallantry Awards: 15 Sena Medals, Including 5 Posthumously, Awarded For Individual Acts of Bravery by General MM Naravane; Check Full List here

As per reports, seesaw was first installed at the border in July 2019. It enables the children from El Paso, Texas, and the Anapra community in Juárez, Mexico, to play together despite the 20-foot wall constructed to avoid illegal crossing of border between the two nations. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Smartphone Wins The Red Dot Design Award.

"Teeter-Totter Wall was designed to illustrate the intrinsic connection between the two lands, and was a collaboration with Juárez artist collective Colectivo Chopeke. "What you do on one side has an impact on the other," Rael had told CNN in 2019 when the installation took place. She added that it took 10 years to materialise the design into reality.

Also Read | BTS at 2021 Golden Disc Awards: Jungkook Debuts Blonde Hair at the Music Event and ARMYs Go Bonkers! Pics of the K-Pop Singer’s Latest Look Take Over Social Media

"The Teeter-Totter Wall encouraged new ways of human connection.It remains an inventive and poignant reminder of how human beings can transcend the forces that seek to divide us," Tim Marlow, the chief executive and director of the Design Museum, London that confers the award, said in a press statement.