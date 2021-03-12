2019 Pic Shared After Khattar Govt Wins Trust Vote in Haryana

An old image of Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa Prajapati shaking hands with the leader of the Opposition, Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has resurfaced on social media with the false claim of it being a recent one.

CLAIM

An old image of Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa Prajapati shaking hands with the leader of the Opposition, Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has resurfaced on social media with the false claim of it being a recent one.

The development comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) government won the trust vote in the Haryana Assembly against the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition in light of the farmers’ protest.

The image was also shared on Twitter.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

A reverse image search led us to an article by the Deccan Herald, carrying the viral image, attributed to news agency PTI.

The photo was taken on 26 November 2019 during the state Assembly session in Chandigarh. It shows the then ‘newly elected’ Haryana Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Prajapati being greeted by CM Khattar and Hooda.

We also found the image in PTI’s archives with the same caption.

Evidently, an old image has been revived as a recent one to falsely claim that the government and the Opposition in Haryana are in cohorts.

