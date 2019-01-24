2019 election will be 'battle for India's soul': Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that upcoming general election will be a "battle for India's soul". "The idea that religion should be a determinant of nationhood is the idea of Pakistan. The idea of India is that it will be a nation for everyone and religion will not be its basis. We now see a determined effort to smuggle the idea of Pakistan into India," he said at the Jaipur Literature Festival. "The forthcoming election is a battle for India's soul because we have seen a fundamentally different idea of India being advocated by those close to the ruling party," he said.