2018 Para Asian Games: India pick 5 medals on Day 1

Jakarta, Oct 7 (IANS) India started its 2018 Para Asian Games campaign on a glorious note after bagging five medals on the opening day of the event.

Of the five medals, three were bronze and two silver.

The first medal, a bronze, came from badminton when the Indian men's badminton team lost a close contest to Malaysia 1-2 in the semifinals.

Suhas Yathiraj won the first singles match after he thrashed Omar Bakri 21-8, 21-7. However, the Indian doubles pair comprising Raj Kumar and Tarun was outclassed 9-21, 8-21 by Cheah Honn and Saaba Hainul.

In the third singles, Chirag Baratha lost 14-32, 15-21 to Mohammad Ahmad as India lost 1-2.

In the 49 kg men's powerlifting event, Farman Basha bagged the silver medal while Paramjeet Kumar settled for bronze.

Swimmer Devanshi Satijawon handed India the fourth medal as she bagged a silver in women's 100 metre butterfly in S-10 category.

Another swimmer, Suyash Jadhav, clinched a bronze in the men's 200 metre individual medley in SM-7 category.

--IANS

kk/mr