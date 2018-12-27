Year 2018 made Indian Railways proud of many firsts, poor food quality still a black spot

The year 2018 has been truly the year of many firsts for Indian Railways. Starting from manufacturing India's fastest train, rolling out its first AC local train, commissioning its longest bridge and converting a diesel locomotive into electric are some of the major achievements. On top of this the year of 2018 witnessed lowest number of rail mishaps in comparison to previous years. However, train delays, bad quality of food, overcharging by caterers remained the black spots for passengers in this year.