2018 would be known as the year of sports for India: Rajyavardhan Rathore

While extending year end celebrations and responding to what all the Indian sports industry has achieved this year, Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that the Centre had earlier declared that the year 2018 would be known as the year of sports for India. Whether it was Commonwealth games, Asian games or other events, India had a good tally of medals, he mentioned. "We are supporting a lot of sports federations by bearing the cost of its infrastructure. We also select few sportsmen so that they can practice for national-level games. We ensure that they are trained by the world�s best coaches and sports experts. On behalf of the Prime Minister, sportsmen are being given scholarships for their monthly expenses," said Rathore.