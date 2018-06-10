2018 Intercontinental Cup: Siliguri fans take out bike rally to support team India

Football fans in Siliguri painted their faces and carried out a bike rally to show their support for the Indian football team on Sunday. India is set to take on Kenya in the finals of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup on June 10. India had earlier won against Kenya in the league match with a score of 3-0. The match was coincidentally Indian team captain Sunil Chhetri's 100th international match. The Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final between India and Kenya will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena. Chhetri's viral video in which he requested people to come and watch his team's matches, led to a positive turn out in fans for the consequent matches. Organisers even boasted of a full tickets sellout for the final match.