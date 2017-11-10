2018 FIFA World Cup official ball unveiled

Moscow, Nov 10 (IANS) Adidas Football has unveiled the 'Telestar 18' official ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia.

Displaying its first look, Adidas Football tweeted on Friday: "An icon reinvented. Introducing: #Telstar18 ?? The Official Match Ball for the 2018@FIFAWorldCup. #HereToCreate."

Football stars Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Xabi Alonso, Kaka and Lukas Podoloski were present during the unveiling.

Later on Friday, Adidas Football, along with an image of the five football stars carrying the ball, tweeted: "Squad goals. Introducing: #Telstar18 ?? #HereToCreate."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 will see a participation of 32 nations.

--IANS

sam/vm