2018 FIFA World Cup: 32 Teams Placed in Four Pots For The Final Draw

New Delhi: The qualifying stage of 2018 FIFA World Cup has come to an end and the final 32 teams are gearing up for the tournament in Russia. Australia and Peru were the last two teams to qualify after they defeated Honduras and New Zealand respectively. The first qualifiers for the World Cup took place in March 2015 and a total of 209 nations competed for the spot in last 32.

After 31 months we finally have the names of the countries which will take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Here are all the qualified teams:

EUROPE: Russia (hosts), France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium, Iceland, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden, Denmark

SOUTH AMERICA: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, Peru

CONCACAF: Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama

ASIA: Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia

AFRICA: Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt

There was also some big names and some of the notable countries which failed to qualify for the tournament, here they are:

–Italy

-Chile

-United States

-Ghana

-Ecuador

-Netherlands

-Czech Republic

-Turkey

Now, the 32 teams who have qualified for the World Cup have been divided into four pots for the purposes of the draw and each pot contains eight teams according to their FIFA ranking for October 2017. However, as tournament hosts, Russia automatically get a berth in Pot 1. Check out the pots here:

POT 1: Russia (hosts), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

POT 2: Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Peru

POT 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

POT 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia

The World Cup draw will take place in Moscow on December 1, 2017, and the teams in the same pot cannot be drawn against one another in the group stage except UEFA, which could have up to two teams in the same group. Each team in their respective group will play three matches before the top two nations advance to the knockout rounds.

The tournament is all set to kick off with hosts Russia contesting the opening match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on 14 June and a total of 64 games will be played in the space of a month with the summit clash taking place in the same arena on 15 July.