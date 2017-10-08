2018 Commonwealth Games: Queen's baton goes around New Delhi

The Queen's Baton for the Commonwealth Games was on Sunday (October 08) taken around Delhi on the last day of its India tour. The baton traversed several parts of the national capital, including landmarks like Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Red Fort and would be taken to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium later. The Baton began its journey from the Buckingham Palace in London in March and is scheduled to arrive in Australia's eastern Gold Coast city 100 days prior to beginning of the 21st Commonwealth Games on April 4, 2018.

The Baton will leave from New Delhi for Bangladesh on October 9.