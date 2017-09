2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Groups and Fixtures

The seventeenth edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup will kick off on October 6 in India with the final being played on October 28; after 22 days. This is the first time India are hosting a FIFA tournament. The twenty four team event will see a total of fifty two games played over the space of twenty two days across six venues in India.

New Delhi: The seventeenth edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup will kick off on October 6 in India with the final being played on October 28; after 22 days. This is the first time India are hosting a FIFA tournament.

The twenty four team event will see a total of fifty two games played over the space of twenty two days across six venues in India. The World Cup, which is historic for India, will kick start in New Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously, with the final scheduled for the majestic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

India who are making their debut across all age groups in a FIFA World Cup, will begin their campaign in New Delhi against USA, before playing Colombia and two time World Champions Ghana in their other Group A games.

This edition of the World Cup will see Niger and New Caledonia making their debuts alongside hosts India, while the reigning champions Nigeria will not be present at this edition.

The tournament’s glorious journey began all the way back in 1985 as the U-16 World Cup, but it was in 1991 that the age-cap was increased.

GROUPS:

GROUP A - INDIA, USA, COLOMBIA AND GHANA

GROUP B - PARAGUAY, MALI, NEW ZEALAND, TURKEY

GROUP C - IRAN, GUINEA, GERMANY AND COSTA RICA

GROUP D - DPR KOREA, NIGER, BRAZIL, SPAIN

GROUP E - HONDURAS, JAPAN, NEW CALEDONIA, FRANCE

GROUP F - IRAQ, MEXICO, CHILE, ENGLAND

FIXTURES

OCTOBER 6:

INDIA VS USA- 20:00 GROUP A, DELHI

COLOMBIA VS GHANA – 17:00 GROUP A, DELHI

NEW ZEALAND VS TURKEY- 17:00 GROUP B, NEW MUMBAI

PARAGUAY VS MALI- 20:00 GROUP B, NAVI MUMBAI

OCTOBER 7:

GERMANY VS COSTA RICA- 17:00 GROUP C, GOA

IRAN VS GUINEA- 20:00 GROUP C, GOA

BRAZIL VS SPAIN- 17:00 GROUP D, KOCHI

DPR KOREA VS NIGER- 20:00 GROUP D, KOCHI

OCTOBER 8:

NEW CALEDONIA VS FRANCE- 17:00 GROUP E, GUWAHATI

HONDURAS VS JAPAN- 20:00 GROUP E, GUWAHATI

CHILE VS ENGLAND- 17:00 GROUP F, KOLKATA

IRAQ VS MEXICO- 20:00 GROUP F, KOLKATA

OCTOBER 9:

INDIA VS COLOMBIA – 20:00 GROUP A, DELHI

GHANA VS USA – 17:00 GROUP A, NEW DELHI

TURKEY VS MALI – 17:00 GROUP B, NAVI MUMBAI

PARAGUAY VS NEW ZEALAND – 20:00 GROUP B, NAVI MUMBAI

OCTOBER 10:

COSTA RICA VS GUINEA – 17:00 GROUP C, GOA

IRAN VS GERMANY – 20:00 GROUP C, GOA

SPAIN VS NIGER – 17:00 GROUP D, KOCHI

DPR KOREA VS BRAZIL – 20:00 GROUP D, KOCHI

OCTOBER 11:

FRANCE VS JAPAN – 17:00 GROUP E, GUWAHATI

HONDURAS VS NEW CALEDONIA – 20:00 GROUP E, GUWAHATI

ENGLAND VS MEXICO – 17:00 GROUP F, KOLKATA

IRAQ VS CHILE – 20:00 GROUP F, KOLKATA

OCTOBER 12:

GHANA VS INDIA – 20:00 GROUP A, NEW DELHI

USA VS COLOMBIA – 20:00 GROUP A, NAVI MUMBAI

MALI VS NEW ZEALAND – 17:00 GROUP B, NEW DELHI

TURKEY VS PARAGUAY – 17:00 GROUP B, NAVI MUMBAI

OCTOBER 13:

COSTA RICA VS IRAN – 17:00 GROUP C, GOA

GUINEA VS GERMANY – 17:00 GROUP C, KOCHI

NIGER VS BRAZIL – 20:00 GROUP D, GOA

SPAIN VS DPR KOREA – 20:00 GROUP D, KOCHI

OCTOBER 14:

FRANCE VS HONDURAS – 17:00 GROUP E, GUWAHATI

JAPAN VS NEW CALEDONIA – 17:00 GROUP E, KOLKATA

MEXICO VS CHILE – 20:00 GROUP F, GUWAHATI

ENGLAND VS IRAQ – 20:00 GROUP F, KOLKATA

THE TOP TWO TEAMS FROM EACH GROUP AND FOUR BEST THIRD-PLACED TEAMS WILL COMPRISE THE ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES.

ROUND OF 16

OCTOBER 16:

[2A] V/S [2C] 17:00, DELHI- MATCH 37

[1B] V/S [3A/C/D] 20:00, DELHI- MATCH 38

OCTOBER 17:

[1C] V/S [3A/B/F] 17:00, GOA- MATCH 39

[1E] V/S [2D] 17:00, GUWAHATI- MATCH 40

[1F] V/S [2E] 20:00, KOLKATA- MATCH 41

[2B] V/S [2F] 20:00, GOA- MATCH 42

OCTOBER 18:

[1A] V/S [3C/D/E] 17:00, NAVI MUMBAI- MATCH 43

[1D] V/S [3B/E/F] 20:00, KOCHI- MATCH 44

QUARTER FINALS

OCTOBER 21

[W43] VS [W42] 17:00, GUWAHATI-MATCH 45

[W38] VS [W41] 20:00, GOA- MATCH 46

OCTOBER 22:

[W40] VS [W39] 17:00, KOCHI- MATCH 47

[W37] VS [W44] 20:00, KOLKATA- MATCH 48

SEMI-FINALS

OCTOBER 25:

[W46] VS [W45] 17:00, GUWAHATI- MATCH 49

[W48] VS [W47] 20:00, NAVI MUMBAI- MATCH 50

PLAYOFF FOR THIRD PLACE

OCTOBER 28:

[L49] VS [L50] 17:00, KOLKATA

FINAL

OCTOBER 28:

[W49] VS [W50] 20:00, KOLKATA