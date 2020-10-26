2016 Kanpur train-accident: Not conspiracy, corrosion blamed for 152 deaths





Four years ago, the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Kanpur, killing 152 passengers. The accident, one of the worst to hit Indian Railways, was suggested to be a result of a terrorist conspiracy, even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later, the National Investigation Agency took over the probe.

While NIA is yet to file a charge-sheet, another body blamed welding and corrosion for the mishap.

What happened: Context: 14 coaches derailed, questions about safety followed

On November 20, 2016, 14 coaches of the train derailed near the Uttar Pradesh city, making it the deadliest train mishap of the last 17 years.

As questions were cast on safety inside trains, the then Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu spoke about "possible criminal interference by outsiders."

He wrote to Home Minister at the time, Rajnath Singh, and eventually, the NIA stepped in.

Statement: Ahead of UP elections, PM also hinted at cross-border conspiracy

Shockingly, the accident was exploited for political mileage. Ahead of UP elections of 2017, PM Modi said at a rally in Gonda that the district borders Nepal.

"There was a rail accident in Kanpur, hundreds of people were killed. Some people have been arrested... This was not an accident, it was a conspiracy. Where were the conspirators hiding? Across the border," he had said.

Findings: Corrosion was blamed by CRS for the accident

While the NIA probe is underway, the Commissioner of Railway Safety submitted a final report this June and blamed mechanical failure as "probable cause."

CRS Eastern Circle PK Acharya concluded that welding made way for corrosion in one of the coaches.

The faulty parts "fell off," and subsequently got "embedded" in the track. This, waylaid the train's path when it was speeding at 106 kmph.

Details: Two coaches "took off," became high-speed projectile: Report

The report said that two coaches "took off from the track," became a "high-speed projectile," and crashed on a third coach. All this happened within three seconds around 3:02 am.

Details of the report, which were published in IE, said parts of S1 coach were corroded.

"The head stock embedded in the track, causing intense obstruction to the movement of coaches," the report added.

Derailment: S1, S2 coaches became a projectile, fell on B3 coach

The report went on, "S1, S2 coaches taking off from track and becoming projectile at high speed and (falling) on B-3 coach due to very high impact and buffing force resulted in very high casualties in these coaches. The entire happening... from 2.58.01 hours to 2.58.02 (3 seconds)... indicates this was a sudden derailment and capsizing of coaches...not a gradual derailment of wheel climbing."

Caveat: Interestingly, the report said its findings depend on NIA's probe

Unusually, the CRS report added a caveat saying its findings only hold ground "if sabotage is ruled out by NIA."

Acharya, who retired in July 2018, said, "I said (in the report) that if the NIA finds out that it was a case of sabotage then anything could happen. I will not be able to say anything on the report as I have retired."

Driver's account: Driver said the overhead equipment was shaking

For the report, passengers' accounts were also taken.

