2016 JNU sedition case: 1200-page chargesheet filed against Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban

A 1200-page chargesheet has been filed in Patiala House Court in the 2016 JNU sedition case against JNU students who had raked up a storm by allegedly raising anti-India' slogans. As per the police reports, former JNU students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, Syed Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya are named in the chargesheet along with seven other people. Shehla Rashid and CPI leader D Raja's daughter Aparajita Raja have also been named in the chargesheet. Delhi Police reached with a steel chest containing the chargesheet. Patiala House Court will consider tomorrow the chargesheet filed by police in 2016 JNU sedition case. The chargesheet has been filed under IPC section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).