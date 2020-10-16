After 2014, political culture of country changed due to PM Modi: JP Nadda

Banka (Bihar) [India], October 16 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that the political culture in the country has changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, adding that now leaders have to show their work report card instead of engaging on casteism.

Speaking during an election rally here, he said, "Before 2014 elections, political leaders used to accuse each other of inciting hatred, casteism and breaking society, in their speeches. But after the election of PM Modi, the political culture has changed. Now leaders have to show their work report card," said Nadda.

The BJP president made the remarks ahead of the Bihar assembly election, which is slated to commence on October 28.

He further said, "Narendra Modi has increased the self-esteem of women by constructing toilets in the homes of about 22 crore people."

On the issue of abrogation of article 370, Nadda added, "In 2019, you sent the people of BJP and JDU to the Lok Sabha. Those same MPs sent by you pressed the button in Parliament and abolished Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir."

The BJP and the Janata Dal (United) have agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)