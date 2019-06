Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Yuvraj, 37, last played for India in an ODI against West Indies on June 30, 2017. Overall, Yuvraj Singh played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India from 2003 to 2017. In 2007, Yuvraj Singh showed his big tournament mentality when he hit Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in Durban during the first ever World T20.