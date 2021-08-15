200yrs of Independence: A journey through the Independence of India

Independence Day is significant as it commemorates the valour and spirit of the freedom fighters who fought for the independence of the nation from British rule. The day is recognised as that of national pride and honour, with Prime Ministers hoisting the flag and addressing the country from the Red Fort every year. We wish everyone a very happy Independence day. It's been 75 years of independence but the journey started 200 years back. Today, let us all revive 200 years of independence. Join us in the journey through the series 200 years of Independence, #India@75.