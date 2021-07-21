2008 Mumbai Terror Attack: Biden Administration Urges California Court To Clear Extradition Of Tahawwur Rana To India

In a positive development, President Joe Biden's administration in the United States (US) has urged a California court to clear the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India for his role in planning the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, reports Hindustan Times.

The attorneys of the US administration urged the court to 'conclude' that India's extradition request contains sufficient evidence of probable cause on each of the criminal charges for which it seeks Rana’s extradition.

Declared a fugitive by India, the 59-years-old Rana is facing several criminal charges for his involvement in the 2008 terror attack. India has accused Rana of conspiring with David Coleman Headley to assist the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in orchestrating the attacks in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.

A Pakistani-American national, Headley had visited India ahead of the actual attacks to scout for targets. He used the Indian branch of Rana's Chicago-based company as a cover. He is presently serving a 35-years-long jail term in a plea deal with the US Government which protects him from extradition.