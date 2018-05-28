After 20 years of marriage, its splitsville for Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jesia

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and former Miss India Mehr Jesia, who married 20-year ago, decided to separate. The duo has released a statement informing the world of their separation. "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey," excerpt from their statement. The couple also requested for some space. They wrote, "We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on". They are parents of two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. The 'Raajneeti' actor will be next seen in Shailesh Verma's 'Nastik'.