20 Years For Rape. How Many For Molestation?

We live in a country where exposing your knees can get you molested.

One of the first things I learnt in economics was the concept of a trade off - a certain sacrifice that must be made in order to obtain a particular product or experience. The text book examples were the typical ‘apples and bananas’ kind, and considering I thoroughly dislike both fruits, it wasn’t relevant to me. Until recently.

A trade-off for me became sacrificing a tight t-shirt with something less figure hugging, because the fitted top and skinny jeans combination was too ‘provocative’ to leave the house in; or if I was feeling especially daring, I could experiment with a tight t-shirt and some baggy pants. Sleeveless clothes and shorts? They weren’t even in the equation anymore.

When I was a child, my mother would plead with me not to wear shorts when I went down to play. Unable to process the dangers of the world in my unadulterated brain, my clothes were a constant cause of battle growing up. Finally when I was ten, my innocence was tainted by a waiter who began to touch my legs when I went to play tennis at a nearby court. Still unable to understand his true intentions, I deluded myself into believing he was just being friendly. Until he tried to lure me to the back of the kitchen to ‘get water myself’. Years of vehemently trying to prove my mother wrong disappeared that day. She was right. It was a horrible world to grow up in.

As I grew older, I got smarter. No more skirts or anything that was above my knees. No more spaghetti straps or body-fitting clothes. But that’s when I realized, it’s not about what people see, it’s their imagination that’s the problem.

Wear ripped jeans but cover up everything else and these people will find a way to fantasize about the single visible slit of skin. Mmm, knees. Wear a bodysuit and these people will hungrily stare at your neck. Oh yeah, the sweet spot at your nape. Even if you walk down the street wearing an oversized shirt and ill-fitting pants, it doesn’t stop them - their voyeuristic x-ray vision is constantly at work, trying to envision what lies beneath all the layers. One gust of wind, and it’s a field day for them. I fear the breeze, I fear the rain, I fear the sun. I just fear.

