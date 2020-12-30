20 UK Returnees Found With New Coronavirus Variant, 14 New Cases

As many as 20 people, who returned from the UK to India, have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant so far, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, 30 December.

On Tuesday, the government had said six UK returnees were found to be infected with the new variant. On Wednesday, 14 new cases were announced.

Eight cases have been found to be positive for the new strain at NCDC, Delhi, seven in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and one each at National Institute of Virology, Pune, IGIB and NIBG Kalyani.

In a statement on the six people testing positive, the government on Wednesday had said, "All these persons have been kept in single-room isolations in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others."

"The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs (a consortium of 10 government labs)," it further said.

The new COVID variant found in the UK has sparked worries across the world, since it is said to be much more infectious.

Amid concerns over the variant, India had suspended all flights to and from the UK from 23 December. The suspension will be in force at least till 31 December.

