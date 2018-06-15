20 states sign MoUs to implement Ayushman Bharat-NHPM, Gujarat Dy CM hails the scheme

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday exchanged the Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with 20 states. Health Ministers of all 20 states marked their commitment towards the launch of the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) at a Health Ministers' conclave at national capital's Vigyan Bhawan. Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Anupriya Patel, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog Member Health Vinod Paul, Secretary (Health) Preeti Sudan and AB-NHPM CEO Indu Bhushan also graced the function. Expressing gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Nadda stated that they are very thankful to the Prime Minister for giving us this huge opportunity to serve people. During the function Nadda said that AB-NHPM will protect around 50 crore people. The beneficiaries under the scheme can avail services anywhere in India and it is expected to bring a visible relief to the target families by mitigating the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel also attended the event. Hailing the AB-NHPM scheme, Nitinbhai Patel expressed his views by saying that AB-NHPM scheme will benefit people who can't afford the medical treatment. Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey emphasized that the success of the scheme hinges upon the active participation of the states by saying that "Exchanging of Memorandum of Understanding is an important step in formalizing the partnership between Centre and States." 20 states have so far signed MoU and it's likely to be 25 states by the end of this month. During the conclave, model tender documents, final operational guidelines for AB-NHPM were released which are focused on beneficiary centric delivery of services while ensuring there is no compromise on the quality of healthcare services and preventing frauds. During the event a web portal for initiating the empanelment of hospitals under the mission was also launched. This marks the commencement of the implementation of AB-NHPM and takes the Mission closer to launch.