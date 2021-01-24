20-year-old Srishti Goswami is Uttarakhand's CM for one day





20-year-old Srishti Goswami is Uttarakhand

In a rare instance of real-life depiction of a movie - Anil Kapoor-starrer Nayak - 20-year-old Srishti Goswami from Haridwar has been given the honor of serving as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day.

The student was given the opportunity on Sunday to mark the National Girl Child Day, which India celebrates annually on January 24.

Here are more details on this.

Details: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat approved the decision

A resident of Daulatpur village, Goswami's ascension to the CM's post for a day received the approval from the state's incumbent Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Goswami is a student of B.Sc Agriculture at a Roorkee-based institution.

She was chosen for this honor as she has been serving as the Chief Minister in a mock Bal Vidhan Sabha (Children's State Assembly), since 2018.

Fact: Heartfelt wishes to all the daughters, Rawat tweeted

Marking the occasion, Rawat today tweeted, "Heartfelt wishes to all the daughters for their bright future on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. Our government is determined to make all daughters self-reliant and their empowerment."

Details: Goswami to review various government programs

While symbolically holding the top position of the state, Goswami would reportedly review a number of ongoing government-run development programs.

For the first time in the history of Uttarakhand, the state will have a female Chief Minister, even if it is only for one day.

Goswami said that she would give her inputs to the government on the agriculture sector.

Program: A three-hour session was held in State Assembly

A three-hour session of a mock children assembly was also held in the State Assembly in Dehradun, today.

It took place from 12 noon till 3 pm, and officials from at least 12 departments including PWD, education, women and child development, and tourism, gave presentations before Goswami.

Goswami as well as her parents have expressed happiness and gratitude on the honor.

Statement: 'I wholeheartedly thank CM Rawat'

"I wholeheartedly thank CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for allowing me to become CM of Uttarakhand for one day," Goswami said in a statement.

"On January 24, the National Girl Child Day, officials from various departments will make five-minute-long presentations before me. I will give them suggestions, particularly on the issues related to girl-child safety (sic)," she added.

Fact: Extremely proud, her parents said

"We are extremely proud of our daughter's achievement. It will send a message to all the parents to never hold back their daughters and support them fully to pursue their dreams," her parents have said.

