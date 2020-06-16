20 Indian soldiers killed in Chinese transgression in eastern Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu leaders pay tributes to slain army personnel

Political parties on Tuesday condoled the death of the soldiers who were killed in eastern Ladakh after the army confirmed that 20 of its personnel were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Initially, the army said one officer and two soldiers were killed. Later in the night, an army statement said 17 more soldiers who "were were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location" have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.

The identities of the deceased have not been revealed yet officially, but earlier in the day reporters said that the officer was Colonel Santosh Babu from Hyderabad in Telangana, while the two jawans were identified as Havildar Palani and Sepoy Ojha.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted his condolences and offered solidarity to the family members of those who have been killed.

Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time. " Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, "We owe an immeasurable debt to the soldiers and officers who have been martyred for our country. We owe them our deepest gratitude and we owe their families our unflinching support through their pain. May God give them strength and courage."

BJP working National President JP Nadda, while addressing a virtual rally 'Kerala Jan Samvad' paid homage to the deceased soldiers.

"Indian Army gave a befitting reply, but unfortunately, we have lost our three army men. I pay homage to them for their sacrifice...," Nadda said.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the main opposition DMK, also condoled the killings of the army personnel. One of the jawans was a native of the southern Indian state, Chief Minister E Palaniswami revealed.

Hailing the sacrifice of the three Army men, DMK president MK Stalin offered his salutations to the brave men and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

One of the soldiers hailed from Kadukkalur village in Ramanathapuram district of southern Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that he had served the Army for 22 longs years.

In a massive escalation of border tension, Indian soldiers had clashed with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

It is perhaps the first such incident along the border with China that Indian armed forces personnel have been killed after a gap of nearly 45 years. Four Indian soldiers had lost their lives in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that China, which has been accused of spreading coronavirus, allegedly embarked on such activities to divert the world's attention.

The incident has occurred against the backdrop of India nurturing friendly ties with China, he said, adding this was evidenced by the warm welcome accorded to Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visited Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu last year for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, paid rich tributes to the army men and hailed their sacrifice.

Extending his condolences to their bereaved kin, he said the Tamil Nadu soldier who was killed had spoken to his wife on the day of the attack. The army man from Tamil Nadu is survived by his wife and two children, he said, adding that the slain soldier was about to retire in a year following 22 years of service.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, paying rich tributes to the three army personnel, said that their killing was an act of cowardice by the Chinese military.