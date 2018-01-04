20 flights delayed as dense fog continues in Delhi

Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) continue to be affected as dense fog prevails in the national capital region (NCR). 20 flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport, at the time of filing this report. Hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north India have also been left stranded after 49 trains delayed, 13 rescheduled and 12 cancelled due to prevailing fog conditions. The low visibility has led to the cancellation of several trains.