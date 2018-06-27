With 20% extra growth, GNFC’s unique product will be a blessing for farmers

Working in the direction to fulfill Prime Minister’s Narendara Modi’s dream of strengthening the Agriculture sector in India, once again Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd has stepped up. This time, GNFC has come up with Narmada Amino Protein, which will increase the production of cash crops upto 20%. Not only the product can be a blessing for the farmers but also it will be an aid in Swach Bharat Abhiyan. Optimising metabolism, increased flower and fruit setting with the help of GNFC’s Amino Acid Fertilizers made form Cow Urine and Human Hair Waste will improve the quality and shelf life of crops.